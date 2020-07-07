Crews rescue people from roof of car swept away by floodwaters in Charles County

The car drove through rushing water on Brandywine Road at Swanson Creek and was submerged in high water.

HUGHESVILLE, Md. — An occupied vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Hughesville, Md. after flash floods in the Charles County, Md. area Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Highway Administration crews saw a car trying to drive through rushing water on Brandywine Road at Swanson Creek around 1:22 a.m. They immediately reported the incident to Charles County dispatchers for help.

Fire and EMS crews, including swift water technicians from Charles, Prince George's, Calvert, and St. Mary's counties responded to the scene. The vehicle was submerged in high water with two people on the roof of the car, officials said.

Because the water current was too dangerous for swift water technicians to conduct a rescue, Tenth District Volunteer Air Boat No. 8 was called to the scene and was able to rescue the pair.

Officials said the car is still in the water.

The driver of the car refused treatment or transport to the hospital, but the female passenger was taken with non-life-threatening injuries for a check-up, officials said.

Charles County officials said a bridge also has damages from the impact of storms and will need repairs before they can reopen the area again.

Parts of the DMV are under Flood Warnings early Tuesday morning after Monday's severe thunderstorms caused flooding, downed trees and scattered power outages.