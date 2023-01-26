Warning issued after impersonators pose as Prince George's County law enforcement officers

PGSO said people should never hesitate to reach out to them to verify if a call they've received is actually from police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Sheriff's Office (PGSO) is sending a warning to residents about scammers using their phone numbers to ask for a payment in order to avoid jail time.

Deputies say they were alerted after people who received calls from scammers using the sheriff's office internal phone numbers informed them. The scammers are claiming to be from PGSO stating, "impersonating the Sheriff, Command Staff and telling residents there were outstanding warrants for them and they need to pay the fine otherwise will end up in jail."

The sheriff's office is now reminding people to not give out personal information such as their social security number, name, and date of birth to confirm anything in these kinds of situations. Just like the people who dismissed these scammers and reported them, deputies are asking for the same from anyone else that receives these calls.

"We cannot express enough - there are no circumstances under which the sheriff or any other law enforcement agency asks citizens to wire money or send money on a pre-paid card," the sheriff's office said. "These calls are from crooks and predators."

If you ever receive a call from someone claiming to be a member of the sheriff's office and feel that it is suspicious, authorities say to remember to never give out your personal information. You can also ask for a name and identification number, deputies are required to provide such information to the citizens served.