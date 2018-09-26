TAKOMA PARK, Md. -- A man who pointed a gun at an unarmed security guard on the Montgomery College campus in Takoma Park Wednesday morning is being sought by police.

Just before 8 a.m. a man armed with a gun was spotted by students on the third floor of the student service building.

The man then pointed a gun at the unarmed guard while the guard was responding to this report.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown, however the clear has since been given.

Authorities reviewed cameras and canvassed the surrounding areas and determined that the man has left the area.

He is being described as a black male with a red hat, a long sleeve black shirt, black sneakers and black pants. He was seen carrying a black backpack.

