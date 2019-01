WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was shot late Thursday night near the Southern Ave. Metro station during an altercation.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. outside of the Metro station located Hillcrest Heights, Metro officials said.

An altercation broke out between two people, which resulted in the 16-year-old being shot in his thigh.

Officials said the injury is non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation remains ongoing.