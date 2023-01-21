MCPS: Swastikas drawn on desks at 3 separate Montgomery County schools

In each case, students and staff addressed the impact of the hateful images and worked to remove the drawings before appropriate disciplinary measures were taken.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) along with the Board of Education released a joint statement Saturday condemning acts of antisemitism.

The statement comes after swastikas were discovered drawn on student desks at three separate schools within the county this past week.

In each case, officials claim students and staff addressed the impact of the hateful images, worked to immediately remove the drawings, and in each case, appropriate discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned.

Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said what the school does in response is far more important than any disciplinary action taken against an individual.

"As we fight these repeated acts of hate, we must challenge one another to learn and understand what antisemitism, hatred, and racism are and the harm they cause. These specific three instances are not the first this year in which the Jewish community in our county and our schools have experienced acts of antisemitic hate or bias. We must do more, and we will," said McKnight.

In collaboration with advocates such as the Jewish Community Relations Council, MCPS will continue efforts to educate students about antisemitism.

"As a community, we must speak loudly and together against antisemitism and all acts of hate and racism. We must be inclusive and welcoming of everyone in our diverse and vibrant community. Our differences make us stronger and better and make our community an exciting place to live; there is no room for hate," MCPS said in a release.

Officials claim students must feel physically and emotionally safe in order to perform their best in the classroom.

MCPS officials said "We must embrace the work necessary to ensure our scholars are in safe and welcoming school environments. Our schools, school leaders, and board of education members stand together in solidarity to condemn antisemitism, hate, and racism—always."