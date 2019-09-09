BALTIMORE — Parts of downtown Baltimore are evacuated and closed after police found a suspicious van with 1,000 gallons of gas inside.

Police said they responded at 9:13 a.m. for a report of the smell of leaking gas coming from a van facing a parking garage near the T. Rowe Price building, WJZ reported.

WJZ, the CBS station in Baltimore, reported several streets are blocked off in the area causing massive traffic backups.

Officials are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid Pratt, Calvert, Lombard & Light streets.

“As a precautionary measure, the police have cordoned off the area and the building is being evacuated," the Downtown Partnership tweeted. "Please avoid the area for the time being."

Eyewitnesses told WJZ several office and commercial buildings were evacuated as well, including the T. Rowe Price building and The Gallery.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young released a statement at around 1:45 p.m.:

“At 10:39 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department received a threat of a suspicious vehicle parked at a building along the 100 block of East Pratt Street. Upon arrival, Public Safety officials immediately issued an evacuation order and began investigating the suspicious vehicle. Local and federal law enforcement were notified and remain on the scene. All buildings in the surrounding area have been evacuated. As more information becomes available, we will provide additional updates.”

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Baltimore Thursday. He will speak at a retreat for GOP lawmakers.

A spokeswoman for the retreat told The Baltimore Sun there was no publicly available agenda and that the sessions will be closed to the media.

The newspaper reports several protests are expected outside the hotel where the retreat is to take place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

