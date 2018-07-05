A suspect shot himself inside of his Brookeville, Md. home after three people were shot to death on Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect refused to come out of his home and negotiators were speaking with the him via phone for a “couple hours.” Around 11 p.m., police say officers breached the suspect's front door while he was on the phone with negotiators. The suspect asked the negotiators if police had come inside his home and then police say the suspect shot himself.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Snyder.

Police responded to a home in 22000 block of Brown Farm Way east of Sunshine for a domestic disturbance.

Helicopter’s in the air and a murder suspect on the loose in Brookeville MD hours after police got a 911 call for a domestic disturbance at a home on Brown Farm Way. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bXs15smNzk — Debra Alfarone (@DebraAlfarone) May 7, 2018

Police say Snyder was holding his wife over the weekend. The wife escaped and fled to a neighbor's house. Snyder went to the home and shot and killed three adults.

There were three other people at the home during the shooting. Police say they escaped, including Snyder wife.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his own home at 22001 Brown Farm Way, according to police. The victims were shot inside another home. Both homes are located on Brown Farm Way.

A large police presence could still be seen in the area late Monday night with helicopters flying over the scene. Residents were told to shelter in place.

Officials blocked some lanes of New Hampshire Avenue and Georgia Avenue, and are urged drivers to stay away.

