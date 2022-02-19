A Prince George's County Delegate wants to declare that all Marylanders have a fundamental right to a sustainable environment to the state constitution.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dozens of young Maryland residents gathered at the Maryland State House Friday to call for change on how the state legally approaches its relationship with the environment.

The students voiced their support for House Bill 596, also known as the “Environmental Human Rights Amendment” bill.

Prince George’s County Delegate Wanika Fisher sponsored the legislation which declares that every person in Maryland has the fundamental right to a healthy and sustainable environment.

“It gives everyone a standing in Maryland that you have a right to a healthy environment and people can sue on that right if it’s violated,” she said. “And, everything from our state government to agencies, have to take that into consideration.”

If passed by the legislature, Maryland residents would vote on whether to approve the amendment in November.

Supporters, like Maryland Chapter Sierra Club Chairman Rosa Hance, say now is the time to act.

“It sets a foundation,” she said. “We cherish our right to vote. We cherish our right to peacefully assemble, and we believe that the environment, which is currently found nowhere in the constitution of Maryland state belongs there.”

Melissa LaCross, a St. Mary’s College of Maryland student, attended a rally in support of the legislation Friday afternoon in Annapolis.

She said she was frustrated that lawmakers had not approved similar legislation in the past. However, LaCross said she is hopeful they will do so this session.

“It’s just so important that we establish the rights, now, for the future,” she said.

A hearing on the bill is scheduled to take place February 23rd.

If the bill were to fail during this session, it would be unlikely the state’s youth would give up their fight to protect the environment moving forward.

As students were rallying in support of the Environmental Human Rights Amendment, another group of students gathered on the steps of the state house to lobby for House Bill 150, which would establish a grant program to develop composting and food waste reduction programs across the state.

The students, primarily from Montgomery and Frederick counties spokes with several delegates.