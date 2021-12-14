Student tip leads to quick lockdown, resolution at Maryland High school

Police are aware of rumors circulating on social media describing injuries and other violent events. There is currently no evidence confirming any of these rumors.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A student's tip led to a quick school lockdown which was resolved in a short time. The lockdown was initiated by school administrators out of an abundance of caution.

On Tuesday, December 14 just before noon, a student notified the high school security staff that they saw what they believed to be a gun with another student. The security staff then notified the School Resource Officer (SRO) who is a City of Hyattsville Police officer.

Out of an abundance of caution, a lockdown began at the school. More officers from the City of Hyattsville began to respond to the school, located at 7000 Adelphi Rd, to help with trying to find the student reported to have a weapon, police said in a release.

Officers were able to find the student in question, and they were able to talk to them. The student was fully cooperating with the police department.

Officer began to look through the school’s closed-circuit cameras to ensure the student did not take or hide anything as they walked through the school, which appeared to be true.

No weapon or anything else of concern was located. The lockdown was lifted without further incident at 1:30 pm.

The City of Hyattsville Police Department said that they are aware of rumors circulating on social media describing injuries and other violent events. There is currently no evidence confirming any of these rumors.