PALMER PARK, Md. -- A Prince George's County police officer arrested for allegedly raping a woman during a traffic stop mistakenly tossed his own license in the car of the victim he raped, sources tell WUSA9.

Prince George's County Police Officer Ryan Macklin was suspended without pay after he allegedly stopped a woman and sexually assaulted her on October 11 around 1 a.m.

He was arrested Monday night and is being charged with five counts of rape and assault.

Law enforcement sources tell WUSA9 that as Macklin got flustered and was trying to leave the scene, he mistakenly tossed his own license at the victim because he forgot he'd given her license back already.

The officer is a 6-year veteran of the Prince Georges County Police Department who was named Patrol Officer of the Month back in March of 2014. He was honored with the award for recovering a handgun during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of three of the occupants of the vehicle.

