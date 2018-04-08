MONTGOMERY CO., Md. -- Police say a son shot and killed his father on Saturday evening before turning the gun on himself in Montgomery County.
The reports of a shooting on Georgia Ave and Norbeck Road came just before around 4:15 p.m at the Norbeck Park and Ride.
Two men were found in the seats of a gold Toyota Prius. One man, identified as Thomas Willey, 89, was dead in the passenger's seat by the time EMTs arrived.
His son Thomas 'Greg' Willey, 67, was injured by a gunshot wound in the driver's seat and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say that they believe Greg Willey shot his father and then himself. A note believed to be by Greg Willey was found in the car as well as a handgun near him.
According to police, Greg Willey lived with his father at a nearby Leisure World.
Charges are pending. An autopsy will be performed on Thomas Willey.