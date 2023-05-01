Silver Spring man arrested for sex trafficking and prostitution, detectives say there may be more victims

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are looking for possible additional victims after a Silver Spring man was arrested for multiple counts of sex trafficking and prostitution.
According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), 34-year-old Pedro DeJesus Perez Oliveros was arrested in Nov. 2022 after investigators with the Vice and Intelligence Unit learned a woman had reportedly been forced to work as a prostitute.
Police claim the woman told investigators she met the man through an ad on social media advertising cleaning jobs. She explained to officers that she was told she could also make extra money as an "escort" in addition to the cleaning job and could stop anytime she wanted. However, when the victim told Perez Oliveros she wanted to stop, police say she was told she would have to pay $10,000 for him to let her go.
A second victim has also been identified and police fear there may be even more women hired and victimized by Perez Oliveros. Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Department of Police Vice and Intelligence Unit detectives at (240) 773-5958 or contact Crimes Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.
In a press release today- the FBI announced agents found 84 child victims during the two week nationwide crackdown this month.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.