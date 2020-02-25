GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Pets were rescued from burning townhomes in Gaithersburg, Maryland Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from Montgomery County officials.

The fire was reported at the 60 block of Oak Shade Road, officials said.

When crews arrived at the scene they found heavy fire showing from a middle townhome. About 75 firefighters responded to the home to try and knock out the flames, officials said.

Firefighters were not able to find anyone in the home, but they conducted rescues to save several animals from the residence and the homes located on either side.

One dog was rescued by first responders, another pet was seen running away, and it is still unclear what happened to a third pet, officials said.

The pets were turned over to animal services following the rescue.

Fire officials declared the house a total loss due to the amount of fire damage.

