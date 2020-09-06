$100M Montgomery County highway project likely to cause major delays on I-270 this summer

During these road projects, crews are permitted to close up to four of six southbound lanes on I-270 between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A road project between Rockville and Bethesda will likely slow commutes of those using I-270 southbound during certain nighttime hours, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA).

Crews will mill, pave and re-stripe the 4.6 miles of roadway between MD-189 (Falls Road) in Rockville and Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda. The construction will see road delays between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

The work that started June 7 will reportedly last until the late summer, and at times, may include closures to four of the six southbound lanes of I-270 in that area.

The Innovative Congestion Management project will break 14 bottlenecks and adds 12 new lane miles. It also will add more than 30 “intelligent signals” that work together to deliver dynamic traffic management along the entire I-270 corridor, according to MDOT SHA.

Officials want residents and travelers in the area to be careful when driving through work zones.