ROCKVILLE, Md. — A suspect posing as a delivery driver tried to rob a home in Rockville, Maryland, Montgomery County Police said.

The suspect knocked on the door of a home located in the 7200 block of Titonka Way on Friday afternoon carrying a box and wearing clothes similar to a delivery driver, the owner told police. The homeowner said they opened the door and the suspect showed a gun.

Police said the owner then yelled out to another person in the home while the suspect entered the residence threatening to kill both victims.

The suspect pushed one of the victims and struck the other person on the head with his gun before leaving the scene, police said.

Video surveillance showed that the suspect ran to the passenger side of a white van and drove down the road.

The suspect left behind the box he was carrying in the driveway. Officers said they recovered a duffle bag from inside the box during their investigation.

The resident that was struck in the head with the gun was treated for a head injury by Fire & Rescue personnel at the home.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this home invasion robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.

RELATED: Money Heist: Group of armed people tried to steal 7-Eleven ATM in Oxon Hill

RELATED: Worst first date: Man robs bank and forces date to be getaway driver

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.