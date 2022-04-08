Maryland man busted for guns, drugs arrested again a month later

Police say 25-year-old Blake Nivins was arrested on 14 charges on April 6. He was released on bond for similar charges just a month earlier.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Frederick man is facing more than a dozen drug and gun charges just a month after he was released for similar charges, according to sheriff's deputies.

According to authorities in Frederick County, Frederick County Narcotics investigators along with police officers executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Prospect Boulevard related to an on-going narcotics case.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Blake Anthony Nivens and charged him with 14 offenses involving drug and firearm possession.

Deputies seized 543 Fentanyl pills, nearly 100 grams of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, two guns, drug packaging material and $3,300 during the execution of the warrant, the sheriff's office said in a release.

About a month earlier, on March 9, deputies arrested Nivens after executing a search and seizure warrant. At that time, deputies seized about 14 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of prescription pills, a gun and about $14,000.

He was released shortly after on a $20,000 bond.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins pointed to a systemic problem in the justice system for letting Nevins out following his March arrest.

“The fact that this known convicted felon, a repeat offender, was back on the street within 24 hours of his initial arrest demonstrates there is a serious systematic problem in the judicial system,” Jenkins said in a statement.