PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested in Prince George's County for allegedly shooting and killing a woman, then setting his apartment on fire with her in it.

Prince George's County Police say the man is 42-year-old Jerome John Harris and he has been charged with first and second degree murder, arson, assault and related charges.

The victim is 23-year-old Zena Nichols, according to Prince George's County Police.

Nichols was found dead in a bedroom when firefighters responded on Friday, April 10, to the 7000 block of Highview Terrace. Police in a statement confirmed that Harris lived at the address of the fire.

After an autopsy of Nichols body, it was found that she had been shot before suffering from severe burns due to the fire, according to PGPD.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477),

