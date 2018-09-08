HYATTSVILLE, Md. -- Police are searching for three suspects after a 16-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland teenager died after being shot multiple times in a Hyattsville, Maryland parking lot on Monday.

Police obtained arrest warrants and are actively looking for 22-year-old Tyrell McArthur of the 2900 block of 23rd Parkway in Temple Hills and 22-year-old Rayshawn Williams. Detectives believe Williams may be injured and could seek medical attention.

The authorities are also actively working to identify and arrest a third suspect in the case.

On Monday evening, patrol officers responded to the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hyattsville for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found the victim, Kevin Wilson Jr. in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died a few hours later.

Investigators are working to establish a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

© 2018 WUSA