CHILLUM, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating the death of a man in Chillum.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called the the 1400 block of Chillum Road for the report of a person shot. They arrived to find the victim, an adult male, unresponsive with trauma to his body. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim. No suspect information or motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case should call PG Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS. Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting was believed to be distributing drugs

RELATED: Police: 3 juveniles, 2 men injured in several DC shootings