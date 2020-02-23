WHITE OAK, Md. — A man was fatally struck by a driver in Montgomery County on Saturday night, the fifth pedestrian fatality in the county since the start of the year.

Montgomery County Police and rescue personnel responded to New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak at 9:11 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police said the man was attempting to cross westbound on New Hampshire Avenue when a 2019 Ford Transit 250 struck him. He died of his injuries at the scene, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Police have not publicly identified the man as of Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the car, 39-year-old Oscar Armando Rodas-Sanchez, was not injured, and police said he stayed at the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

Police are still investigating the collision, and urge anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

