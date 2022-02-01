Beloved Italian restaurant Pasta Plus closes after 40 years

The owners took to Facebook where they expressed their deepest gratitude to their loyal fanbase over the years.

LAUREL, Md. — Local Laurel restaurant Pasta Plus will be closing its doors to the public after nearly 40 years of being in business.

The owners took to Facebook in a heartfelt message explaining their decision and thanking their loyal customers for their endless support over the years.

"Whether you've only shared a meal with us once or if you were a regular who attended wine dinners and our trips to Italy - being able to serve you and get to know you has been an opportunity of a lifetime..." the letter stated.

The owners, brothers Max and Sabatino Mazziotti, also shared that due to the huge outpouring of questions regarding gift cards, customers should hang on to it until more information is announced about the restaurant's closing.

The restaurant says they are still developing a plan for closing out all aspects of the business.

Customers should also note, no one is in the restaurant to regularly monitor phone calls and emails.

"We will continue to send updates as we have them", the restaurant said on its Facebook page. Read the full statement below:

This is sad news. Sorry to see you go Pasta Plus @LaurelCityOEM @cityoflaurel pic.twitter.com/oI7SE6rVoS — Audrey Barnes (@LaurelPIO) January 6, 2022

For nearly 40 years, we have had the great honor of serving our community and sharing the food that is so close to our hearts. With a happy heart and immense amount of gratitude, we have decided to close Pasta Plus Restaurant & Market. No amount of words can truly express our appreciation and thankfulness for our customers and your continued support. Whether you've only shared a meal with us once or if you were a regular who attended wine dinners and our trips to Italy - being able to serve you and get to know you has been an opportunity of a lifetime and is something so special to us. The memories you have given us during our decades in Laurel will be cherished forever. From the bottom of our hearts - thank you to our customers, thank you to the City of Laurel, and thank you to the Pasta Plus team. You all have made our dream possible.

Ciao!

Max & Sabatino

Since the pandemic many local restaurants have been severely impacted due to rising cases, supply shortages and staffing issues.

On Friday, the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) released a letter signed by current and former mayors from 28 cities calling on members of Congress to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).

The letter goes on to say 60% of adults changed their dining habits due to the Delta variant according to the National Restaurant Association. The Omicron variant is inflicting the same hesitancy amongst diners around the country.

It is important to note that most restaurants do have take out options customers can take advantage of if they do not feel comfortable dining in public spaces.