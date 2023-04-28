Traffic Advisory: Overturned tractor trailer on Route 50 in Maryland causing delays

The crash closed both westbound lanes of traffic on Route 50 Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A crash that occurred on Route 50 west in Prince George's County, Maryland on Friday is causing traffic delays.

A tractor trailer that overturned is responsible for the delays.

The truck went off the road and down an embankment near the exit for Maryland Route 202.

Hazmat units were on scene for leaking saddle tanks.

At one point both lanes of Rotue 50 west were closed. By 5:00 p.m. traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

A Maryland State Trooper told WUSA9 that they believed the driver of a Honda cut in front of the 18-wheeler. The truck rear-ended the car and ended up in the woods.

Rescuers were using the jaws of life to rescue at least one person at the scene.

Drivers in the area were reminded to be cautious and to move over for emergency vehicles.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

WATCH NEXT:

A Weather Watch Alert has been issued lasting through this evening. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Expect upwards of an inch of rain by later tonight.