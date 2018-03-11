FREDERICK, Md. -- One man is dead after being assaulted in the parking lot of Cactus Flats Bar & Grill in Frederick on Friday night.

According to police, they arrived at the parking lot at around 10:41 p.m. for reports of an assault in progress.

There, they found an adult male with serious injuries. Bystanders and EMS staff attempted to save him, but he died at the scene.

The body has been transported to Maryland Station Medical Examiner for an autopsy, and his identity will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Police are investigating the incident.

