OXON HILL, Md. – Two people are dead after an officer shot and killed a suspect who had just shot and killed a person Wednesday, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Livingston Road.

According to police, the shooting suspect ran from a liquor store and was confronted by an officer responding to the sound of gunshots.

Prelim: armed suspect shot & killed a victim at a liquor store at corner of Livingston Rd & Oxon Hill Rd at 1:15 pm. As the suspect ran from the store, he was confronted by one of our officers who was rushing toward the sound of gunshots. (1) — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 1, 2018

That is when the officer shouted commands to the suspect, who police said was still armed and running toward the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking and killing the suspect.

Police recovered the suspects gun at the scene.

The officer shouted commands to the suspect. The suspect who was still armed was running toward the officer. The officer discharged his duty weapon, striking and killing the suspect. Suspect’s gun was recovered next to the suspect. pic.twitter.com/UxHtJNxTpB — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 1, 2018

A witness said he heard about seven shots ring out and saw a group of young people running from a liquor store in the area.

"I happened to see the [suspect] on the floor," Richard Gomez said. "People were running towards where I was at...It was a little never racking."

Officials have closed Livingston Road in all directions due to the investigation. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

