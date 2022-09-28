New 227 area code is coming to Maryland

The new area code will be coming to Maryland due to a "dwindling supply" of phone numbers with the area codes "240 and 301," according to officials.

MARYLAND, USA — The 227 area code is coming to the DMV and to give you a hint it's not D.C. The new area code will be making its way to Maryland due to a "dwindling supply" of phone numbers with the area codes "240 and 301," according to officials.

The new area code will be added to places that are served by the 240 and 301 area codes. Those areas include Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's and Washington counties. Frederick, Howard, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties are impacted by this change as well.

Officials said that by 2023 the remaining 240 and 301 area code phone numbers are estimated to be "exhausted."

However, there will be no need to call Mr. Telephone man because those with the 240 and 301 phone numbers will get to keep them. The phone numbers with the 227 area code will not be distributed until the 240 and 301 codes are used, according to officials. Moving forward after the 240 and 301 have been all used up, 227 will be the new area.

Although the changes to the new area code are months away, local businesses and residents should prepare. Officials advise people to check the area codes included with all stored numbers.

People are also advised to program, save and store numbers to all of their devices with the entire 10-digit phone number. Lastly, officials recommend that people verify all services and equipment recognize the new 227 area code as a valid phone number. This includes automatic dialers, life-safety/medical alert systems, security systems, security gates, call-forwarding settings and voicemail service.