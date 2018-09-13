COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Looking for a place to take a break between classes? Well, the University of Maryland has you covered.

According to the school's newspaper, The Diamondback, the pods were installed in the McKeldin Library and are intended to be used for napping.

The Diamondback reports that each pod houses a reclining chair, a movable privacy visor, a 20-minute timer, a light that mimics sunrise at the end of a nap and speakers that play music when a nap begins and ends.

22k for students to catch some 😴https://t.co/Re3XAWGr9O — The Diamondback (@thedbk) September 12, 2018

Some students believe the pods, which cost $21,818, were too expensive.

"When I'm studying late at night and I have to take a quick power nap, I can relax in these," Graduate student Pranav Prabhu told the Diamondback. "But that's really expensive, it's not worth that."

According to the Diamondback, the pods were purchased using the Student Facilities Fund, which is used for student-supported projects, improvements and facilities.

The university may look into adding more pods if they prove to be effective. The Diamondback reports that they will be there until the end of the fall semester to see whether students like them.

