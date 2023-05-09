No court hearing yet for man accused of killing beloved Greenbelt teacher

Miriame Sylla had been missing for a month. The suspect is a man with no connection to her.

GREENBELT, Md. — A beloved teachers' students went back to class after a long weekend for the first time since police reported her murder. The man accused of her death was expected to be in court Tuesday, but the hearing was postponed, according to the Prince George's County Attorney's office

Harold Landon III, 33, will go before a judge for a bail hearing on charges he killed 59-year-old Mariame Sylla of Greenbelt, Maryland, however it is not clear when the hearing will take place.

Sylla first went missing on July 29. Investigators said she went for a walk near her home in Greenbelt Maryland and never came back. Sylla taught for years at the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School in Prince Georges County.

“(She was) very humble and that infected you,” fellow teacher John Enoh said. “Whomever she met with her humility and her simplicity.”

Investigators had been searching for the missing teacher for weeks. Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers appealed for tips as the national website run by the Black and Missing Foundation featured Sylla's case on their website.

At the same time, only days after Sylla went missing, police reported a concerned citizen spotted what they thought was a body on Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton, Maryland. More than a half-hour drive from where Sylla went missing.



Officers report they did, in fact, find dismembered human remains near an industrial area. DNA evidence matched the body as Sylla.



Police arrested Landon III, but won't disclose what led them to him. Police report there is no known motive and no connection between Landon and Sylla.