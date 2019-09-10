MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police need your assistance in finding a 24-year-old woman from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Nashea Duffin is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5'2'' and approximately weighs 180 pounds.

Duffin was last seen around 12:00 p.m. on October 7 in the 600 block of University Boulevard E in Silver Spring. She has an unknown clothing description.

Police and family are very concerned about her well-being.

If anyone has any relevant information, please call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000. Callers can remain anonymous if they choose.

