Measles case confirmed in Montgomery County; Officials urge residents to monitor possible symptoms

BETHESDA, Md. — A case of measles has been confirmed in a Montgomery County resident, health officials said. Members in the community may have been exposed on two occasions.

Health officials said the infected person may have exposed the public to the disease on two separate occasions below:

Cabin John Ice Rink, located at 10610 Westlake Drive in Bethesda, Wednesday, May 24, from 6-9 p.m.

A professional office building located at 162220 Frederick Road in Gaithersburg, Tuesday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"People, especially those who are not vaccinated against measles, who were at either of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles, especially fever," the Montgomery County Health Department said in a release.

Anyone who was exposed and develops a fever or other symptoms of measles should contact their health care provider. People with symptoms should not go to childcare, school, work, or out in public, according to health officials.

Measles symptoms typically appear 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days, health officials said. Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees F, runny nose, cough, and red watery eyes.

"Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. A person with measles is contagious beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins, according to health officials."

Pregnant women, infants under 1 year old, and people with immunocompromised are most at risk of complications from measles infection, health officials said. People in those groups who have been exposed on May 24 or May 30 in Montgomery County should contact their healthcare provider to see whether or not treatment with a medicine called immune globulin, a preventative treatment option, is needed.

This is Maryland's first confirmed case since 2019," the release said. In the same year, five cases of measles were reported in Maryland.