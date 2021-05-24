13 mass vaccinations sites to remain open across Maryland

The "Leave No Arm Behind" vaccine effort will continue in Maryland.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — More than 130 million Americans across the country are fully vaccinated as of Monday. In the DMV, nearly 45% of the population is fully vaccinated and vaccines are becoming more and more accessible every day.

The plan across the state of Maryland is to keep all 13 mass vaccination sites open and with shots available to anyone who wants them.

Earlier this month, Pfizer expanded the age limit on those who can get the vaccine. At these sites across the state, anyone 12 and older can get their shot.

It’s a part of the state’s "No Arm Left Behind" effort to get as many shots in arms as possible. In a memo from the state, WUSA9 was told that the state's goal is put the 13 mass vaccination sites out of business.

"Our efforts continue to leave no arm behind with more than 5.8 million doses administered and nearly 68% of the 18+ population having received at least one dose. At this time, all of the 13 mass vaccination sites continue operations to get as many shots into arms as possible, including the recent addition of adolescents to eligible Marylanders and the partnership with the lottery announced yesterday [Thursday]. As supply now is meeting the demand for vaccines, we will in the coming weeks begin to adjust hours and transition vaccine administration to pharmacies, physician offices, mobile vaccination units and other targeted points of distribution. Our goal from the beginning has been to put our mass vaccination sites out of business," the memo said.

WUSA9 also spoke with Earl Stoddard, the Director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. He said as recently as last week, they’re running out of shots to give people.

"Right now, we actually feel like the site is still serving an excellent purpose, particularly as we've extended the eligibility of those to receive the vaccine 12 to 15-year-old range. So, obviously, with conditions still like that, we're going to keep the site open as long as there's [a] demand to be seen, and I would expect we're going to keep the site open at least through the first week of June. So, the week after Memorial Day, and then we'll reassess at that point," Stoddard said.

