MT AIRY, Md. — In Carroll County early this month, police say an Army vet violated Maryland's stay-at-home order to drive to the small town of Mt. Airy, where killed his wife – a mother of three – and then drove home to Gaithersburg and killed himself.



Videos posted to Facebook from a happier time show Heather Zujkowski reveling in the joys of motherhood with her three children: Shayla, 11; Noah, 4; and Isaac, 6, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Friends said her estranged husband, a former Army ranger, struggled with PTSD. On April 2, after a restraining order had expired, police said Joseph Zujkowski shot and killed Heather and a bystander, neighbor Noah Homayouni

"The three kids were inside. Their mom had told them to stay inside. And when Shayla heard the bullets go off, she went out to check on her mom," said the children's grandmother, Beverly Walls Cowart. "The 4-year-old, Noah, came about 15 feet from her, and asked if his mama had a boo-boo."

Heather's mom is now trying to figure out how to raise the two boys. Their half-sister has gone to live with her dad.

"Love them will all my heart and soul. They're an extension of my daughter. She was my firstborn, and I love her with my heart and soul too," Cowart said.

A GoFundMe page for the three children has raised almost $15,000. The Mt. Airy community is also trying to pay for a van with a lift so Cowart can take the two boys home to Florida.

"These kids have lost everything. Everything. Their mother was everything they had. She was a saint. They lost that in a split second," said James Hillman and Elizabeth Tonti, who run Coexist Stables, where Shayla used to ride.

Friends said Joseph Zujkowski was already wrestling with demons before the pandemic. They suspect isolation only made it worse.

"Domestic violence is real. Even if you don't think your friend is suffering, believe them, watch for the signs," said Melissa Meadows, a friend of Heather's.

