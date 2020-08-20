Maryland residents, visitors can now text 911 for emergencies starting Thursday

The Maryland Association of Counties said the service can also help someone who is experiencing a medical emergency and may not be able to talk.

MARYLAND, USA — Starting August 20, you can now text 911 for emergencies in Maryland, according to the Maryland Association of Counties

Customers from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon will be able to send texts to 911 when a call can’t be placed, the association said in a news release.

The new text service is intended to help those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or who may have a speech disability, as well as help those who are in an unsafe situation to call.

The association said the service can also help someone who is experiencing a medical emergency and may not be able to talk.

“We are thrilled to officially launch text-to-911 service here in Maryland,” Kevin Kinnally, associate director of the Maryland Association of Counties said. “While a phone call is still the preferred way to contact 9-1-1, the ability to send a text message to 9-1-1 gives residents and visitors — particularly those who may have difficulty placing a voice call — better access to emergency services.”

Once a text is sent, a 911 specialist will respond to the message and ask follow-up questions, according to the Maryland Association of Counties.

Additional tips for using text-to-911 service: