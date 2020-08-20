Maryland residents, visitors can now text 911 for emergencies starting Thursday

MARYLAND, USA — Starting August 20, you can now text 911 for emergencies in Maryland, according to the Maryland Association of Counties
Customers from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon will be able to send texts to 911 when a call can’t be placed, the association said in a news release.
The new text service is intended to help those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or who may have a speech disability, as well as help those who are in an unsafe situation to call.
The association said the service can also help someone who is experiencing a medical emergency and may not be able to talk.
“We are thrilled to officially launch text-to-911 service here in Maryland,” Kevin Kinnally, associate director of the Maryland Association of Counties said. “While a phone call is still the preferred way to contact 9-1-1, the ability to send a text message to 9-1-1 gives residents and visitors — particularly those who may have difficulty placing a voice call — better access to emergency services.”
Once a text is sent, a 911 specialist will respond to the message and ask follow-up questions, according to the Maryland Association of Counties.
Additional tips for using text-to-911 service:
- As with all text messages, messages to 9-1-1 may take longer to receive, could be received out of order, and/or may not be received at all
- If text-to-911 service is not available, you will receive a bounce-back message from your carrier telling you to place a phone or relay call instead
- Photos and videos cannot be received by 9-1-1 call centers
- English is the preferred language for text messaging, though some limited translation services may be available in your area
- Keep text messages short and simple, and avoid using slang or abbreviations
- Including an additional contact on your text message may prevent it from being received by 9-1-1
- Call if you can, text if you can’t
- And of course, don't text and drive