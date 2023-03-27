Maryland Pepco customers to see a bill increase in April. Here are some tips to save money

On average, customers will see an increase of about $2.51.

MARYLAND, USA — A heads up for Pepco customers in Maryland: Your bill is about to go up. Pepco says you will see the increase beginning on Saturday, April 1.

On average, this is an increase of about $2.51, or more, depending on energy usage. Pepco rates have been on the rise for the last two years, but tax offsets have covered the increase to keep the amount customers paid the same.

Pepco says the price increase helps to modernize and reinforce the energy grid.

While you may be paying a little more, there are some ways Pepco recommends keeping your bill low. Here are some tips to improve energy efficiency.

Insulate your home. Insulating your home or business can significantly reduce cooling costs, while increasing the comfort of your home during hot weather.

Keep the hot air out. Use caulking or weather-stripping around leaky windows, doors and other areas to help prevent warm air from entering your residence.

Make spring greener. Proper selection and placement of trees, shrubs and vines adds attractiveness and helps lower the cooling needs of a home by creating shade space.

Remove heat producing light bulbs. Replace incandescent bulbs, halogen lights and traditional flood lights with LEDs or CFLs. They use less energy, don’t produce heat and last longer.

Check your thermostat . Consider investing in a smart thermostat that can connect to your mobile devices, helping you manage your temperature and energy use anytime, anywhere. Set your thermostat a few degrees higher in the summer, if health permits. You can save about two percent on your bill for every degree you raise your thermostat.

Filter savings into your pocket. A clean air filter on your HVAC system improves system efficiency and provides cost savings by regularly changing them. Also, have your air conditioning unit periodically inspected by a professional service representative.

Allow air to flow freely. Ensure that furniture or other obstacles are not blocking ducts or fans. This enables cooled air to circulate freely, making your home or business more comfortable.

Properly position appliances. Keep lamps, televisions or other heat sources away from the air conditioner’s thermostat. Heat from these devices may cause the air conditioner unit to run longer than it should.

Don’t tank your energy savings. Lowering the temperature on your water heater/hot water tank can help save money and energy.

Adjust your blinds . Close window shades, blinds or drapes to keep out the sun and retain cooler air inside.

Consider an upgrade. Earn rebates by purchasing ENERGY STAR® home appliances, electronics, and other qualifying high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment. ENERGY STAR® products meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.