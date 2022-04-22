'A 1 in a million horse' | Maryland Park Police say goodbye to their horse, Hondo

The Montgomery County division announced the 20-year-old horse has died. "He would have walked to the end of the earth if asked," the division stated in memory.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland-National Capital Park Police Montgomery County Division made a heartfelt, mournful post on their Twitter account Thursday: their beloved horse, Hondo, has died at the age of 20.

"It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Police Horse Hondo," the post read.

In his years as a police horse, Hondo strolled at countless events from presidential inaugurations to the twists and turns of Maryland nature trails.

"He was a 1 in a million horse who would have walked to the end of the earth if asked," Maryland Park Police said.

Police did not share how the horse died, or if they are planning on getting another horse.

The Park Police will continue on without their steed as they cover many miles of Maryland land. Together, they work to "provide the best park experience possible" throughout the area of coverage, which includes facilities from nature centers and public gardens to miniature trains and ice rinks.

Altogether, their park system includes more than 37,000 acres, comprised of four lakes, more than 400 miles of streams, 375 playgrounds and more than 100 picnic areas, historic structures and campsites.

The police department encourages the public to report suspicious activity whenever they may be enjoying the vast park grounds. Incidents police deem worthy of reporting include overhearing screaming, yelling, or fighting; someone peering into parked cars, people in the park after hours, loitering or the sound of breaking glass -- or any loud explosive noise.

Anyone who is dumping trash, yard waste or construction debris in the parks is worthy of a report as well, they say on their website.

In addition, police provide a number of safety tips to those looking to enjoy the trail, including always letting someone know where you are going or consider traveling with a friend; wearing reflective material and parking in well-lit areas.

They also advise individuals to be sure to always carry a fully-charged cellphone, identification and to refrain from using earbuds in both ears, which can make it harder to hear warnings or danger.