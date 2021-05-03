Maryland offers $100 to state employees who get vaccinated

Hogan described it as another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state of Maryland will offer a $100 incentive for state employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

Hogan described it as another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated. The governor is encouraging businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well.

All state employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible. To receive the incentive, employees must provide proof of vaccination and agree to receive all subsequent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster vaccinations within 18 months of being fully vaccinated.

The incentive is retroactive, so state employees who already have been fully vaccinated will be eligible. People who refuse subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations, after receiving the vaccination incentive, will be required to repay the $100.