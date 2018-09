HAWAII -- A man from Gaithersburg, Md., who was visiting Hawaii on his honeymoon, has been found dead.

Stephen Kramar's wife Jeffanie said he went out hiking, to make sure a trail was safe enough for her to join him, according to GoFundMe Page set up to help the family.

A few hours later, he texted that he was on his way back but he never returned.

After four days of searching, crews found his body in an area called Pia Gulch.

Stephen Kramar was 27 years old.

