ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's nonessential businesses have been shuttered since March 23, and the entire state has been under stay-at-home orders since March 30, which Gov. Larry Hogan says will be in effect until further notice. Some Marylanders say they've had enough, and will stage a protest calling for the "reopening of Maryland."

On Saturday, April 18 at noon, two groups -- ReOpen Maryland and Marylanders Against Excessive Quarantine -- said they will be peacefully protesting against state restrictions continuing beyond May 1.

"Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine," a statement from ReOpen Maryland said. "However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny."

Under Gov. Hogan's executive order, gatherings of more than 10 people are currently prohibited. According to event organizer Jim Wiss, attendance numbers could be in the low hundreds; 80 people signed up for the protest online before the website crashed. Wiss emphasized that the plan is to have participants stay in their cars and not interact with others, but he noted he could not control everyone.

RELATED: Maryland outdoor enthusiasts pushing back on stay-at-home restrictions

"We will have endured nearly seven weeks of lockdown when May 1 arrives," the statement from ReOpen Maryland continued. "It is not sustainable to continue this lockdown as the economic and societal consequences will be irreversible."

In an interview with the Today show, Hogan said that given the continuing upward trend of cases in Maryland, now would be the "worst time" to end stay-at-home orders.

"It would really be the worst possible time to put our people out there and endanger them," Hogan said.

A similar rally was held in Richmond Thursday to protest Gov. Northam's decision to extend the closure of non-essential businesses through May 8.

President Trump issued guidance at a Thursday press briefing on how the White House will approach reopening the country. Ultimately, he said he wants governors to "call their own shots." But in order to pursue White House guidelines, states need at least 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases, and widespread testing in place. Neither Maryland, Virginia nor D.C. meet these qualifications yet.

WATCH: Here are Trump's three phases of reopening states

RELATED: Who to call if you spot someone not complying with the stay-at-home orders in the DMV

RELATED: Maryland State Police offer guidance for religious services; faith-related locations considered 'non-essential businesses'

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.