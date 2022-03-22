x
Maryland

‘The least we can do’ | Maryland donating ventilators to Ukraine, Gov. Hogan announces

“The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” the governor stated.

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland Department of Health is sending ventilators in an effort to help treat patients at hospitals on the front line in Ukraine, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

A total of 50 portable ventilators are heading to the Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation, a grassroots medical organization that is supporting the treatment of both children and adults as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, according to the governor's office. 

“Contributing medical equipment to help treat wounded Ukrainians in this great time of need is the least we can do,” MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader stated in a Monday press release.

Gov. Hogan echoed those sentiments, saying that the state is proud to make the donation to help save lives and aid in the fight. 

“The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” he stated. 

