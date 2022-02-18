Maryland's chief medical examiner resigns amid staffing crisis, backlog of autopsies

Dr. Pamela Southall has been appointed the interim chief medical examiner.

BALTIMORE — The chief medical examiner of Maryland has resigned, according to a statement from the Maryland Department of Health (MDH).

Dr. Victor Weedn announced his resignation via email Friday morning saying it was effective immediately, according to Bruce Goldfarb, a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office. Weedn served in the position for more than a year. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Weedn's appointment to serve on Feb. 8, 2021, noting his previous experience serving as Maryland's assistant medical examiner from 2009 to 2012.

The Maryland Post Mortem Examiners Commission announced that Dr. Pamela Southall will serve as the interim chief, effective immediately.

“The Post Mortem Examiners Commission welcomes Dr. Southall and looks forward to her leadership at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) during a critical time,” the commission said in a news release.

This news comes as OCME is appealing for federal disaster aid as it faces a backlog of more than 200 bodies awaiting autopsies.

In recent weeks, the health department has coordinated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance from additional pathology professionals.

WUSA9 spoke to State Del. Kirill Reznik (D-Montgomery County) Monday about how lawmakers are working to hold officials accountable for the backlog which is resulting in families waiting weeks for the remains of their loved ones and criminal investigations getting stalled.

Reznik blamed MDH for the crisis for not hiring enough pathologists and medical examiners after some left in 2019.

“In her new role, Dr. Southall will lead the office’s efforts to review caseloads and work begun by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) to recruit forensic pathologists and secure additional resources for the office while maintaining efficient operations,” the commission said in a news release.

The backlog of cases began in mid-December but has gotten significantly worse since then.