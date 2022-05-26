Memorial Day weekend travelers beware: Major Bay Bridge delays possible for severe weather

The MDTA has announced the best times to travel over the bridge that connects the Eastern and Western shores this holiday weekend to avoid massive delays.

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Transportation Authority has released a travel advisory for Memorial Day trekkers to beware of as the holiday weekend approaches.

The weather is expected to turn sour, prompting WUSA9's weather team to issue a Yellow Weather Alert for Friday ahead of a strong line of thunderstorms.

There is still a little uncertainty around what time the rain will start, but right now the window for storms moving from west to east looks to be around 2-8 p.m. depending upon where you live. Memorial Day weekend looks to start off wet with showers and storms Saturday, mostly in the afternoon, but it will improve drastically for Sunday and Monday.

Due to the forecast, two-way operations on the bridge - which involve one lane of eastbound traffic getting directed to the westbound area - won't be possible if there is strong wind, rain or fog.

This reality increases the likelihood of "extensive" eastbound delays, MDTA announced. However, they said that, weather and traffic volumes permitting, bridge officials will implement the two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge and that those officials will continuously monitor conditions.

"We encourage drivers to keep up with weather reports, and if you are able, travel when inclement weather is not anticipated," MDTA said.

The agency also advises travelers to drive during off-peak times when going from shore to shore, sharing their guidance for the best time to make the journey:

Thursday, May 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Friday, May 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 – before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Memorial Day Monday, May 30 – before 9 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

"Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents," MDTA said.