TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, police said.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Brinkley Road.

According to police, a person called 911 after seeing a suspect stealing items from his car. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man who fit the suspect’s description.

When officers tried to talk to the suspect, police said he ran across the street to Brinkley Road and entered an apartment building. The man was later found inside a laundry room.

Police said the man did not comply with officers’ commands and a struggle ensued. Officers tried to use a taser on the man but police said it did not take effect.

During the struggle, police said the man took out a handgun. One officer was able to get his hand the suspect’s gun to prevent him from pointing it at officers. According to police, that is when the man fired the gun and an officer fired back, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

No officers were hurt.

