FREDERICK Md., - A man was arrested Saturday morning for pretending to be an officer, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Bryan Bittenmaster came in contact with 48-year-old Dwayne Cochise Sines at the High’s Gas Station and Convenience Store in Woodsboro, Maryland. Sines told the deputy that he was a police officer in Baltimore, but was trying to find a detective job in the area.

Officials said the deputy noticed Sines wearing a black polo, black pants and a black hat with the word “narcotics” written on the front. He also noticed that Sines had another hat with the word "police" on the dashboard of his car and a gold police style badge hanging from his rear-view mirror.

When Deputy Bittenmaster asked the man if he was armed, Sines said he had a gun on his right hip. The deputy then asked Sines to show his law enforcement identification. Officials said Sines flipped through his wallet continuously with no visible legitimate badge or law enforcement identification.

Deputy Bittenmaster then put the man in handcuffs and retrieved the handgun from his hip. He then searched Sines' car and found another handgun, a semi-automatic shotgun, several rounds of ammunition, a container with an unknown green powdery substance and non-prescribed Oxycodone.

According to the police report, Sines was disapproved for a wear and carry permit in January.

Deputies arrested Sines on the following charges:

Handgun on person Handgun in vehicle Disorderly conduct False statement to law enforcement officer Obstruct/hinder law enforcement officer CDS possession not marijuana, schedule II Oxycodone Impersonation of a police officer Concealing a dangerous weapon

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to always be vigilant in identifying legitimate law enforcement officers. All Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies are required to display or wear their badge of office when they are working and are required to provide you with their name and badge number if you ask. Always report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 301-600- 1046 or the anonymous tip line at 301-600-4131.

