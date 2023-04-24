DC man accused of driving tow truck into restaurant after fight with employee

Josyah Brown, 24, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A D.C. man is facing charges after police say he crashed a tow truck into a restaurant after a fight with an employee earlier this month.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to a restaurant in the 2900 block of Colebrooke Dr. in Hillcrest Heights just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4.

When officers arrived, they learned a man, later identified as 24-year-old Josyah Brown, had reportedly assaulted a restaurant employee. Investigators claim Brown drove his tow truck into the building after trying to hit the employee with the truck. Brown allegedly then drove away.

Brown has been taken into custody and charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as malicious destruction of property.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 749-5064. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers should refer to case number 23-0019829.

