'I don't know if they're buried there' | Proposed bill would preserve historic Black cemeteries

HB-1099 aims to set a framework that would restore, preserve and protect historical African American cemeteries within the state of Maryland.

BETHESDA, Md. — The Maryland general assembly held a hearing Wednesday on a bill that would restore, preserve and protect historical African American cemeteries. HB-1099, written by Maryland Del. Al Carr (D- Montgomery County), would create a fund that gives African Americans access to research that would help them learn more about their history and to preserve that history.

“What many people don't recognize is African American cemeteries are not protected, the same way that other cemeteries are protected,” Dr. Alexandra Jones said.

Dr. Jones is an archaeologist and a trustee of River Road Moses Cemetery in Bethesda. She said some historical African American cemeteries are on privately owned land. In most cases, that land is not owned by the descendants of the African-Americans that were laid to rest there.

“Other cemeteries are associated with a church or a structure and most African American cemeteries are not associated with that," Jones said.

The archaeologist said that's because these African American burial sites were established either during enslavement or just after enslavement by individuals themselves.

Del. Carr said writing HB-1099 was very personal.

“I did have some ancestors that lived in Hagerstown in the 1880s, but I don't know if they're buried there,” he said.

Carr hopes that his bill will set the framework to restore, preserve and protect historical African American cemeteries within the state of Maryland.

“We're providing that framework so that those activities can be funded,” he said.

While there isn’t a dollar amount attached to the bill, supporters like Dr. Jones feel as though this is the first step to securing the funding needed to protect these lands.



“This would effectively give African Americans an opportunity to use funding from the state, in order to inform all Marylanders about their history, their heritage, where people are placed, and actually put the people back into the larger narrative of Maryland history,” Jones said.

Finding River Road Moses Cemetery isn’t very easy. There aren’t any land markers nor gravestones to mark the area, but people who have studied the land say it could contain the remains of at least a dozen African Americans.

Jones said HB-1099 would directly help fund her efforts to learn more about the land and the people buried in cemeteries across the state, work that she said is very labor-intensive and expensive.

“I'm in the process of doing this work and you're talking about a number of man hours of multiple people looking scouring newspapers, archives, calling different companies that may have existed back in the early 1900s to try and find documents,” she said.

What’s unique about HB-1099 is that it stipulates that any person or organization that applies for a grant through this fund must be led by a descendent of a historic African American cemetery.

Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, with The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition, feels the bill doesn’t hold developers accountable for destroying historic burial grounds. She describes River Road Moses Cemetery as a crime scene.

“This is the scene of a humanitarian crisis," she said. "Not only are we killed while we are alive but when we’re dead, they literally dig us up and send us into landfills."

Jones said this bill would allow for delineation.