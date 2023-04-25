Marijuana legalization will result in few new users, Maryland poll reports

New legislation sets a 9% sales tax on recreational weed beginning July 1 in Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation Wednesday to roll out the legalization of recreational marijuana on July 1.

Voters approved a referendum to legalize cannabis last November by a wide margin.

A new poll claims the changes in the law are not likely to have a huge effect on how many people choose to use marijuana.

The poll on marijuana legalization in Maryland comes from Goucher College near Baltimore.

Here's what the poll says:

16% of the people polled said they will be “more likely” to use recreational cannabis once it becomes legal in Maryland.

76% reported the change in the law won’t make a much of a difference in their lives. The same number said they never use cannabis in the first place.

22% reported being marijuana users.

7% of Marylanders say they currently take cannabis either medically or recreationally every day.

According to the new law signed by Moore Wednesday, at first retailers that already sell medical cannabis will roll out recreational product.

The legislation sets up a 9% sales tax.

Among the voices urging caution is George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health professor and CNN medical commentator Dr. Lena Wen.

She recently wrote in the Washington Post, comparing marijuana's negative side effects to tobacco and alcohol.

Wen reported that documented issues include memory problems, impaired driving, and an increased incidence of mental health issues including psychosis for some people.

“Marijuana possession shouldn’t be a crime, but neither should it be normalized and encouraged," Wen wrote.