MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A driver in Laytonsville, Maryland was left with life-threatening injuries after their car swerved off a road and down into an embankment Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the intersection of Laytonsville Road/Md.Route 108 and Rocky Road around 2 a.m for a single-vehicle crash.

The red four-door car tumbled off the road and down an embankment, crushing brush and landing near a swampy area. Multiple first responders were called to the scene to rescue the driver.

The driver had to be pulled from the wreckage and flown to a local hospital via medevac helicopter, where they were evaluated in critical condition. There is no word on the current injuries of the driver, and their identity has not yet been released.

A firefighter that was stuck in the mud up to his waist also had to be extricated but is expected to be okay.

There is no word about what caused the driver to swerve off the road. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

