Bethesda KID Museum hopes to empower young people through STEM

BETHESDA, Md. — A museum aimed at expanding and inspiring children’s minds has a brand-new space. The KID Museum moved into a 28,000-square-foot area located at the Bethesda Metro Center.
Aimed at kids ages 4 through 14, the museum explores hands-on learning from coding, robotics, electronics, woodworking and engineering design.
The museum hopes to empower the next generations of children through STEM with newfound skills to invent the future. The museum will offer a variety of workshops and camps that everyone can attend throughout the year.
The KID Museum is currently open to the public on Sundays with tickets available through their website.
Officials anticipate over 100,000 visitors over the next year.
