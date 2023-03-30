x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Joint Base Andrews on lockdown amid search for person with gun

Joint Base Andrews said an armed person was reported near the base's housing.

More Videos

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County is on lockdown while a search is on for a person with a gun, the base said Thursday.

Joint Base Andrews said an armed person was reported near the base's housing. The base was asking people to stay away from base housing and to use lockdown procedures.

The base said the person is a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, and carrying an AR-15-style rifle with no orange tip.

Anyone seeing people out and moving should call 911 to be connected with Base Law Enforcement. The base said that Security Force's foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the person.

No shots have been fired. 

No other information has been released.

UPDATE at 2:50pm ACTIVE SHOOTER / LOCKDOWN An armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from...

Posted by Joint Base Andrews on Thursday, March 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as new information is released.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: 37-hour standoff on Richmond Highway ends peacefully

Richmond Highway has reopened after a 30+ hour standoff with an armed woman ended early Thursday.

The standoff with the barricaded woman began Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. when officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called by another agency to the 7200 block of Fordson Road in Alexandria to check the area for a critical missing person.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out