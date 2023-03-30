Joint Base Andrews on lockdown amid search for person with gun

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County is on lockdown while a search is on for a person with a gun, the base said Thursday.
Joint Base Andrews said an armed person was reported near the base's housing. The base was asking people to stay away from base housing and to use lockdown procedures.
The base said the person is a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, and carrying an AR-15-style rifle with no orange tip.
Anyone seeing people out and moving should call 911 to be connected with Base Law Enforcement. The base said that Security Force's foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the person.
No shots have been fired.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as new information is released.
Richmond Highway has reopened after a 30+ hour standoff with an armed woman ended early Thursday.
The standoff with the barricaded woman began Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. when officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called by another agency to the 7200 block of Fordson Road in Alexandria to check the area for a critical missing person.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.