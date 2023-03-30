Joint Base Andrews on lockdown amid search for person with gun

Joint Base Andrews said an armed person was reported near the base's housing.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County is on lockdown while a search is on for a person with a gun, the base said Thursday.

The base said the person is a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, and carrying an AR-15-style rifle with no orange tip.

Anyone seeing people out and moving should call 911 to be connected with Base Law Enforcement. The base said that Security Force's foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the person.

No shots have been fired.

No other information has been released.

UPDATE at 2:50pm ACTIVE SHOOTER / LOCKDOWN An armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from... Posted by Joint Base Andrews on Thursday, March 30, 2023

