Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward dies by apparent suicide

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward has died by apparent suicide, according to a statement from the city.

"Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville. We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to the Mayor’s family," the city said in a press release.

City Council Vice President Robert Croslin will serve as Hyattsville's interim mayor, the city said.

Ward, a Democrat, became mayor of Hyattsville in 2021. He served as interim mayor after then-mayor Candace Hollingsworth resigned. He won election in May 2021 with 58% of the vote.

Before becoming mayor, he served as a city council member for two terms.

Ward moved to Hyattsville in 2014 after adopting two sons with his husband, according to his campaign website.