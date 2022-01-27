Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward dies by apparent suicide

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward has died by apparent suicide, according to a statement from the city.
"Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville. We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to the Mayor’s family," the city said in a press release.
City Council Vice President Robert Croslin will serve as Hyattsville's interim mayor, the city said.
Ward, a Democrat, became mayor of Hyattsville in 2021. He served as interim mayor after then-mayor Candace Hollingsworth resigned. He won election in May 2021 with 58% of the vote.
Before becoming mayor, he served as a city council member for two terms.
Ward moved to Hyattsville in 2014 after adopting two sons with his husband, according to his campaign website.
Community members in need of grief counseling or mental health support are encouraged to contact Community Crisis Services, Inc.: dial 211 and press 1 or call 800-273-TALK; or the Affiliated Sante Group crisis support line: 301-429-2185. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
