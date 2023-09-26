Husband of cyclist outraged by sentence for truck driver who hit, killed her

A driver who admitted to causing the death of U.S. diplomat Sarah Langenkamp received a fine and community service under Maryland law.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHESDA, Md. — The heartbroken husband of a U.S. diplomat killed while cycling in Montgomery County is calling Monday's sentencing for the truck driver in the case "completely ridiculous."

But the judge said his hands were tied by the law.

Sarah Langenkamp, who survived her assignment as a key U.S. figure in Ukraine as war broke out, died while riding in a designated bike lane on River Road as she returned home from a back to school event for her kids in Bethesda in August 2022.

The truck driver who admitted guilt for causing Sarah Langenkamp’s death was sentenced to pay a $2,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service.

Langenkamp’s husband Dan Langenkamp, also a diplomat, is outraged.

“I and my family are completely blown away by the the leniency of our laws," Dan Langenkamp said. "I'm just blown away that a driver of a commercial vehicle, who has a higher standard, doesn't face any jail time. In fact, what Maryland told us yesterday was that Sarah's life was worth $2,000 and a few hours of community service. To me, it's just completely ridiculous.”

Sarah Langenkamp was struck by a truck making a right turn into Beacon Building Products, where 52-year-old Santos Reyes Martinez worked as a driver.

In a statement issued after the sentencing, the company called Langenkamp’s death “a tragic accident."

“All of us at Beacon extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sarah Langenkamp," the statement said.

The company called safety a "core value."

The company will not say if Reyes Martinez is still employed, citing pending litigation

Dan Langenkamp said a commercial driver in a big truck should face criminal responsibility. He also cited U.S. Department of Transportation regulations require commercial drivers to meet minimum proficiency standards in English. But he said Reyes Martinez required a translator in court.

Prosecutors determined Reyes Martinez' admitted carelessness did not rise to the level of vehicle manslaughter. Under those circumstances, he got the maximum sentence allowed by Maryland law.

Montgomery County prosecutor John McCarthy said he’s open to exploring changes to the law that would have to be made by legislators in Annapolis.

"Current laws in many ways do not give substantial protections to victims struck by vehicles," McCarthy wrote in a statement. "As legislative liaison for the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association, I would welcome any discussion and examine any changes proposed to the legislature. We share concerns about keeping our community members safe on the roads."